ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

CCXI stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.38. 8,372,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,615. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

