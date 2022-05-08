Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $489,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

