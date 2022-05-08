Chia Network (XCH) One Day Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,543,308.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00193917 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00550572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.63 or 1.96816151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

