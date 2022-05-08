Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 872,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,401. The company has a market cap of $400.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

