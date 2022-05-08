China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.16

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 11854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

