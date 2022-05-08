China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.