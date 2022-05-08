China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
CYD opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
