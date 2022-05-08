Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDNY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 902,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

KDNY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $201,561. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

