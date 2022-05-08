Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after acquiring an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

