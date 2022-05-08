CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIXX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of CIXX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CI Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

