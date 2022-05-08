CIBC Cuts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to C$1.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Sierra Metals had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.