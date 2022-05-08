Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK opened at $15.18 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

