Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

