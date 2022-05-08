Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.85

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 1226299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

