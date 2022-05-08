Citigroup Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $17.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 701,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.