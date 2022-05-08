Citigroup Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $76.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

