City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 96.22% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CIO opened at $14.04 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $611.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

