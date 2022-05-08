Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
