Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

