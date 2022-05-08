Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 7,339,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.