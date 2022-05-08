Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 7,339,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

