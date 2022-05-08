Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.