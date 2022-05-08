ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

