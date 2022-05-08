CloakCoin Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1,549.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,842,356 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

