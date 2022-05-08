Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.75. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of analysts have commented on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 155,421 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.