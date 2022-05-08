Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,019,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,919. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.