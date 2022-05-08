Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,049. The company has a market capitalization of $760.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Codexis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

