Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.