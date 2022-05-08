Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $27.09.
Several brokerages recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
