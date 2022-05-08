Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Set at $6.00 by Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $6.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

