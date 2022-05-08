Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.50

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$95.50 and last traded at C$95.59, with a volume of 40348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$104.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

