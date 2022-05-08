Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 31st

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.52 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

