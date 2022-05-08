Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

RQI opened at $14.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

