Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 351,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CHRS opened at $8.43 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

