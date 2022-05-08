Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIGI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

