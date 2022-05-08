Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 167099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,055.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

