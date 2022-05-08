Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,162 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

