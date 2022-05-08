CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 500.86% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,154. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

