Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

