Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

IRBT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. 951,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

