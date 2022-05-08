Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

CNCE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

