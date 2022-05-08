Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent updated its Q2 guidance to (0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Confluent has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $94.97.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

