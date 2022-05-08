Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 91,446 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PYPL traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

