Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 198,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

