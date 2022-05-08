Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
