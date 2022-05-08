Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,488 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. 1,413,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

