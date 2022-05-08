Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 729,354 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Methanex worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

