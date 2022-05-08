Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6,622.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after acquiring an additional 996,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $65.09. 2,629,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

