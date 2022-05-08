Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

