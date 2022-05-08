Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.21. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

