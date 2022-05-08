Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,281 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,770,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

