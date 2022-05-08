Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 53,858 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 297.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.34. 812,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.