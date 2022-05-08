Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

