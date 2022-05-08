Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,240 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.68% of Colliers International Group worth $43,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,144.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 154,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,073. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.